One look at Fatima Sana Shaikh and it’s easy to assume that she is that docile girl-next-door who charms her way through things.

Advertisement

One look at Diljit Dosanjh and he will make his way to your heart. And thus, it was a casting masterstroke on part of Abhishek Sharma to get these two to showcase their crackling chemistry in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

Advertisement

In this track you get a glimpse of Fatima Sana Shaikh colourful personality and her affable and effortless chemistry with the man she is courting. The song titled Ladki Dramebaaz Hai, encapsulates her journey and character beautifully and shows us a glimpse of what the two of them are like.

The Fatima Sana Shaikh and Diljit Dosanjh travk is composed by Javed-Mohsin, who earlier composed popular songs like Ding Dang of Munna Michael, that has crossed 1 billion views on YouTube and Pal from Jalebi that crossed more than 600 million views, have captured the character’s spirit with their beats.

Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer Suraj pe Mangal Bhari hits the big screens on November 15. How excited are you? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2: Yash Is Awestruck By Sanjay Dutt’s Energy Level, Says, “Sir Is Going To Rip The Screen Apart”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube