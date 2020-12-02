Aditya Narayan and long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal finally tied the knot in Mumbai yesterday. The wedding affair was restricted due to the pandemic situation but was a blast irrespective. Pictures and videos of the special event are going viral all across the social media platforms. But it is this one picture of proud father Udit Narayan dancing that has swooned our heart. Read on for all the details.

To begin with, Aditya looked like a super stylish dulha at his wedding. The Indian Idol host wore an ivory-white sherwani and matched it up with a golden turban. One could witness him accessorizing his entire avatar but emerald green layered neckpiece. On the other hand, Shweta too opted for a complimenting lehenga and donned a pale pink dupatta alongside.

Amidst all the videos, there’s one video from the baarat. It witnesses Udit Narayan joining son Aditya Narayan who is dancing near the band baaja. The veteran singer may not be a great dancer, but his adorable moves is a glimpse of the joy he has inside his heart.

Check out Udit Narayan’s video dancing alongside Aditya Narayan below:

Also, check out a few glimpses of Aditya along with the bride Shweta Agarwal from the mandap:

Meanwhile, Aditya Narayan in a conversation with Times Of India, expressed his happiness over wedding Shweta Agarwal. He said, “It feels surreal that Shweta and I are finally married now. It feels like a dream, which has come true. I can’t imagine spending my life with anyone else, but Shweta. She has helped me become a better version of myself, she is someone with whom I can be myself.”

Aditya also shared how happy he was to see father Udit Narayan dance at his wedding. “Keeping COVID-19 restrictions in mind, we had to settle for a small wedding. My parents are really happy. It was nice to see my father dancing at the wedding,” he shared.

The wedding reception is scheduled to take place today and we already can’t wait! Stick to this space for more updates.

