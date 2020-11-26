Amazon Prime Video unveiled the trailer of their all news original series, Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers along with team owner Abhishek Bachchan recently. The trailer gives a glimpse into the awe-inspiring journey and dedication of the kabaddi team, Jaipur Pink Panthers, during the seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League. Now that the trailer is out, here are 5 reasons why you should add the docuseries, streaming on Amazon Prime Video from December 4th, to your watchlist.

Raw and authentic

Staying true to its name, the heroes of the Amazon Original Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers are actually the ones who are real and authentic. While life for the likes of Deepak Niwas Hooda, Deepak Narwal, Nilesh Salunkhe, Nitin Rawal, amongst others, along with the coach Srinivas Reddy, has indeed changed overnight making them celebrities in the sporting arena, the unscripted docuseries documents their struggles and dedications throughout the seventh season of PKL offering a realistic take on the players who have taken the game to the global stage.

The motivational factor

The trailer of Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers highlights the ups and downs faced by the kabaddi team in what is a roller-coaster season to say the very least. It begins with a montage of failures suffered by the team and how the team owner, Abhishek Bachchan, rises to the occasion and motivates the team. He turns out to be a great support system to his team when everyone was criticising them and questioning the team’s abilities to win a game.

Helmed by BAFTA-award winner

Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers is directed by British director Alex Gale, who is a double BAFTA Scotland-winning executive producer and director. London-born Alex has produced and directed a number of character-driven acclaimed documentary films that explore stories and icons from the world of sports. Alex’s films Glasgow 1967: The Lisbon Lions and Scotland 78: A Love Story won the Best Documentary award from BAFTA Scotland in successive years in 2017 & 2018.

Behind-the-scenes glimpses

Apart from the gritty and rough games on the field, the trailer provides us a never-before-seen locker-room view of the team including interactions with team owner Abhishek Bachchan. Viewers will get to experience the struggles, determination, courage, hard work and passion of the team as well as their families, coaches and everyone associated with the Jaipur Pink Panther family.

Honest docuseries

Produced by BBC Studios India, the Amazon Original series is an extremely honest documentary and follows the journey of the team in an unscripted manner. The no-holds barred, honest, microscopic view of how a team plats, runs, prepares and deals with their victory and failures, capturing their emotional journey.

Produced by BBC Studios India and directed by Alex Gale, Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from December 4.

