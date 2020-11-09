Shaheer Sheikh is currently all over the media radar over his personal life. The Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyar Ke actor recently confessed his love for girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor when he mentioned #ikgai in his post. For the unversed, it is a Japanese word for ‘reason to live.’ Days after, he even shared a selfie after fans bombarded his DMs with morphed pictures of the duo.

Amidst it all, rumours have been rife that the couple is planning to tie the knot soon. Last week, it was being said that Shaheer is planning to marry his ladylove by this year-end. Just not that, gossip mill had it that the duo has already celebrated the promise ceremony at home. Close friends and family members were present during the intimate ceremony

Now, the latest development suggests that Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor will indeed be officially tying the knot his year. The marriage will happen in the month of November or December. But as much of good news that may sound, there also remains a little upsetting news for fans.

It is being said that Shaheer Sheikh will marry Ruchikaa Kapoor in a private ceremony at his home. They will be having a registered court marriage. The proper traditional ceremonies will only take place next year in the month of February.

Even if the event will be very private, all we can hope is for the couple to at least share images with us on their social media platforms. We’ve totally got our radar on them.

Previously, Shaheer Sheikh shared a picture with his Ruchikaa Kapoor and called her ‘my girl.’

Shaheer Sheikh took to his Instagram and shared two pictures of his lady love. The first pictures witnessed Ruchikaa Kapoor hide her face. “Mommy there is something in the backyard.. #swipeleft #ikigai #madMe #girlwithcurl,” he captioned the post. In the next picture, the Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyar Ke actor continued, “never mind, it’s my girl.”

It is said that Shaheer and Ruchikaa have been together for almost 1.5 years now. The duo met via mutual friends and struck the chords in no time.

