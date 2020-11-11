Telly star Paras Chhabra says he dealt with anxiety owing to constant body transformation over the past few months.

Advertisement

“I had to gain weight for my last project. The whole process to put on weight was very difficult. Gaining weight naturally and gaining weight consciously are two different things. The process took a bad toll on me. Above all, the kind of hate I got for putting on weight took me by shock which affected my mental health and triggered anxiety in me,” said Paras, who has been busy working in music videos.

Advertisement

Paras Chhabra is now shedding the extra weight for his next video, where he plays a grey character opposite actress Mahira Sharma.

Paras Chhabra added, “Now for my next song, I have to drop weight. Earlier gaining weight had triggered anxiety in me, now losing has. Anxiety can cause you to do different things that affects your day to day activities. From waking up till I sleep I am anxious.”

The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant is currently in Manali shooting for his next song.

Must Read: Exclusive! Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Daadi’s Reaction On Transformation From Skirt To Bikini In Pyaar Ka Punchnama: “Aise Kapde Hai, Chal…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube