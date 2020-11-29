Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa has been in the headlines for quite some but not for all the good reasons. Recently, both were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case. However, they have been released on bail. Now rumours are doing rounds that the Singh has been dropped from ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Kiku Sharda reacts to the rumours

As per reports, the host of the show, Kapil Sharma, was reportedly against the decision to drop Bharti from the show. However, the channel seems to be adamant on the decision. Now the show’s principal cast Kiku Sharda has made a clarification on the rumours.

During a chat with Bombay Times, Kiku Sharda opened up about the speculation surrounding the show and his co-actor Bharti Singh. He said, “We shot yesterday, and she wasn’t there at the shoot. But that’s quite normal as she doesn’t shoot with us for every episode. In fact, I haven’t heard of any talk of her not being a part of the show. She just wasn’t there yesterday at the shoot and that’s about it.”

It’s also worth pointing out that there has been no official confirmation regarding Bharti Singh being removed from the popular show The Kapil Sharma Show.

Meanwhile, Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were arrested on November 22 for alleged possession and consumption of ganja (cannabis). Their arrest came after NCB raided their Versoa house. She was sent to Kalyan Jail and her husband was kept at Taloja prison. While initially, they were sent to 14-day judicial custody but the following day, the two were released on bail on a bond of Rs 15,000.

Latest reports even suggest that Bharti has resumed work immediately after the release on bail, as she shot with Krushna Abhishek for The Kapil Sharma Show. As a matter of fact, the ace comedienne had also shared a picture on Instagram from the TKSS sets. She plays multiple roles on TKSS, like Titli Yadav, Kammo Bua, and Guddu.

