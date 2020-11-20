Middle Class Melodies Movie Review Rating: 3.5/5 Stars (Three an a half star)

Star Cast: Anand Deverakonda, Varsha Bollamma, Goparaju Ramana, Prabhavathi Varma, Chaitanya Garikipati, Divya Sripada, and ensemble.

Director: Vinod Anantoju

What’s Good: Anand Deverakonda preserves the innocence in his eyes in his second film too. So does Varsha Bollamma. They compliment the relatable world that the film is set in.

What’s Bad: the film, like many others suffers the issue of stretching the plot unnecessarily. But not for too long.

Loo Break: this one rides high on what you prefer watching. If slice of life films are your gig, you won’t need one.

Watch or Not?: yes, please. Take a break, gather your family in your living room and let this relatable drama entertain you.

Middle Class Melodies Movie Review: Script Analysis

Films that get into the details of the landscape they are set in impress me a lot. A South filmmaker I adore for this is my favourite Lijo Jose Pellissery. Swiftly making his way is Vinod Anantoju and his writer Janardhan Pasumarthi. The two and their camera gets into the heart of Guntur and the adjoining places the film is set in.

Middle Class Melodies is about the several people living in that landscape and also the ones who can relate. Plus Anantoji and Pasumarthi’s detailing in terms of the famous places, problems, hurdles, food, the love for it and mindsets gives the film what it deserves. It’s about me, and you, us and they make the point very clear.

The opening credits roll, we here a crowd discussing why a cow isn’t pooping. The opening scene is her finally dumping dung in a new house (it’s considered auspicious in some parts of India). A rather non-vanity start to a film that stars Vijay Deverakonda’s brother. But in Middle Class Melodies, there is no glamour in terms of visually or ideologically. The conflicts and the solutions to it are personal. A guy leaves the idea of proposing his crush just because his horoscope does not match with her. He matches those on a computer, irony.

The writing is even aware of the times one is watching it in. So now the discussions over tea on a tea stall are not about the rate of onions or recession. Men are discussing Trump’s antiques. But kid you not, they are still very much interested if there is a fight happening on the road. This is the charm of this Anand Deverakonda starrer. The POV here is not that of a viewer, but a person living breathing among these people.

Yes, the film does suffer from a stretched sequence or a two, but then it concludes the tale quite nicely so no complaints.

Middle Class Melodies Movie Review: Star Performance

Anand Deverakonda is here in his second film, and you can clearly see a wide range of improvement in him. Unlike Vijay, Anand holds innocence in his eyes which do half the job for him when it comes to playing Raghava. He isn’t a ‘hero’, he can easily get lost in a crowd, and it would be difficult for you to find him. Anand takes that note and plays Raghava with subtlety. PS: In a scene where he is filling a slam book, when asked who his ideal is, Anand writes Vijay Deverakonda, it’s sweet!

Varsha Bollamma also gets a role which she fits in just right. Watch out for her in a scene where she is in urgent need for mobile recharge. While being stuck in what her father and love interest Raghava has to say, Varsha’s Sandhya is no damsel in distress. She knows her way out that is refreshing.

The biggest piece of the pie in the cast has to go to Goparaju Ramana. The actor plays Anand’s father and the most entertaining out of all. Speaking out the best lines in the film, he justifies why he deserves to be a senior on this vehicle. Supporting him equally and sweetly is Prabhavathi Varma. She plays the mother who is not the quintessential melodrama caricature. She is practical and studies things before making decisions.

All others in the cast, including Chaitanya Tejas and Divya Sripada, are delightful in their parts.

Middle Class Melodies Movie Review: Direction, Music

Middle Class Melodies depends the most on its director and writer. Vinod Anantoju being in charge of the screenplay, makes it easier for him. There is not just one story or conflict. There is an entire village and approximately five families being shown here with their various struggles. It is not easy to bind all of this a 134 minutes feature film.

Music in the film is breezy. Put on your earphones as you sit on a window seat of a local train. The track that defines Guntur reminded me of Angamaly Diaries.

Middle Class Melodies Movie Review: The Last Word

Watch Middle Class Melodies, its simple, relatable and harmless. Top of that, it is entertaining and will leave you with a smile. We need this!

Middle Class Melodies Trailer

Middle Class Melodies releases on 20th November, 2020.

