Dolly Parton’s Christmas on The Square Movie Review Rating: 3.5/5 Stars (Three and half stars)

Star Cast: Dolly Parton, Christine Baranski, Treat Williams, Josh Seggara, Jeanine Mason

Director: Debbie Allen

What’s Good: The music, the dance & the festive feels

What’s Bad: It reminds you Christmas isn’t going to be the same this year

Loo Break: It’s completely your call

Watch or Not?: A musical with angels in it? You should definitely watch it

Fullertown is all excited for Christmas. They are joyful, singing and dancing together. But they didn’t know things will turn upside down as Regina (Christian Baranski) decides to sell the town. Everyone calls her the ‘wicked witch of the middle’ for ruining their festival and taking their homes away from her. The movie is about Fullertown & it’s people and the happiness that Christmas brings.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on The Square Movie Review: Script Analysis

As the movie starts, Dolly appears on the screens and she starts singing a Christmas song in her mesmerising voice. In the next few minutes, everyone around her near the square of Fullertown break into dance and sing songs. Everyone is jolly as Christmas is here. The scene immediately captivates your mind into the story. Throughout the movie, screenwriter Maria S. Schlatter maintains the essence of the musical film. As wonderful as it sounds and makes you feels, sometimes, too much of anything puts you off. You wish there were also enough of normal dialogues compared to the songs in the movie. It wouldn’t have take away its nature of being a musical film at all.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on The Square Movie Review: Star Performance

Christian Baranski plays Regina, who appears as a cold and heartless woman. After all, with Christmas being around the corner, she’s making people homeless. But there are a lot of layers to her character. Baranski plays the part quite well. She irks you with her cold nature and leaves you emotional with her soft side.

Dolly Parton does have an angelic voice and in this Netflix film, she makes you fall in love with it all over again. With a subtle smile she delivers her dialogues and makes a way into your heart with her honeyed voice.

The rest of the cast – Treat Williams, Josh Seggara, Jeanine Mason contribute to Regina and Fullertown’s story with their brilliant performances.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on The Square Movie Review: Direction, Music

Whether it’s the overly lit square of Fullertown or the busy church, director Debbie Allen gave us a perfect festival musical film to enjoy through her vision. A musical is not just having the characters singing and dancing around, it requires a perfect moment to do that. Debbie succeeds in that area. However, I still wished the characters had more dialogues than lyrics in the movie.

The cinematography by Oliver Bokelberg is outstanding. He managed to capture the festive spirits, the light Christmas brings in people’s lives and how everyone comes together to celebrate it. The choreography was amazing and looks magnificent on screen.

Dolly herself gave the music to the film & she did a splendid job. Every song is a a treat to ears. I am still humming the title track as I’m writing the review right now.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on The Square Movie Review: The Last Word

Overall, it may be still November but Parton’s Netflix film makes you excited for Christmas. It’s a sweet musical treat that is an escape for all of us amid the pain 2020 has endured upon us. If you love musicals based on festivals and want a happy ending, you should definitely watch the movie.

Three and a half stars!

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on The Square Trailer

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on The Square releases on 22nd November, 2020.

Share with us your experience of watching Dolly Parton’s Christmas on The Square.

