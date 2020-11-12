Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Box Office: Star Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Pahwa, Manuj Sharma

Director: Abhishek Sharma

Produced By: Zee Studios, Essel Vision Productions

Note: Cinema halls in India have finally opened and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is all set to release on November 15 i.e. a day after Diwali and a day before Bhai Dooj. Maximum seating capacity allowed is 50% so that social distancing can be practised but it’s a film releasing after 8 months and pandemic hasn’t yet ended.

It’s the first film to release in cinemas after lockdown and audience response is very uncertain at this moment. Although people have started going out for all the important stuff how many of them consider cinema important at this moment is a big question no one but people can answer it.

The way Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari performs at the box office in this situation is going to be a case study for everyone in the trade. And that knowledge will come to use in future.

While our Box Office Review for Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is an attempt to predict its lifetime business, the results can be different depending on the mood of the audience considering the situation.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Box Office Review: Expectations

The film carries decent expectations because the trailer got a good response from the audience. The Diljit Dosanjh & Manoj Bajpayee duo is unique and the rivalry between their characters in the film managed to excite many. Also, Diljit Dosanjh has a good fan following in North India and holds the power of crowd-pulling so at least this market makes a promise.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Box Office Review: Impact

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari comes out as a pretty ordinary romantic comedy-drama. While the film promised quite a lot of entertainment with its trailer, it hardly offers enough. There’s nothing in the film the audience hasn’t seen before. The comedy works but in a very few scenes and that too manage to make you just about giggle. The story again has nothing new to offer. It totally lacks novelty.

During lockdown a large part of the audience especially youth has evolved. People while sitting at home have watched the greatest shows and films. Now that they have seen the best in the comfort of home, they won’t want to watch anything in cinemas unless it’s an experience which deserves that money. And Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is far away from providing that experience.

The performances by the cast are good but it doesn’t look pleasing when most of the jokes fail to make you laugh and the story is done and dusted. To sum up, in a few words Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari reminded me of those old 90s movies where heroine’s relative would agree to get her married to a hero. But later would play a game against him so that heroine starts disliking hero and agrees to marry a boy he wants her to get married to. The film is set in the 90s but that doesn’t mean you will tell us stories that we have seen in 90s.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Box Office Review: Final Verdict

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari doesn’t have anything which would make the audience visit cinemas this Diwali weekend apart from star cast. The film will be targetting a lifetime business of 10 crores and it can go a little beyond if there are larger than expected people who just want to smell the air of a cinema hall all over again.

The only place where I can see this film running successfully is on TV screens in local buses.

