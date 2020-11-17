Dhanush Opens Up On 'Rowdy Baby' Becoming 1st South-Indian Song To Get 1 Billion Views

Tamil star Dhanush is thrilled as his song Rowdy Baby has become the first south Indian song to get one billion views on YouTube.

The song featured in Dhanush’s Tamil film “Maari 2“, which had released in 2018. The hit song was sung by Dhanush and Dhee.

“What a sweet coincidence this is Rowdy baby hits 1 billion views on same day of the 9th anniversary of Kolaveri di. We are honoured that this is the first South Indian song to reach 1 billion views. Our whole team thanks you from the heart,” Dhanush tweeted on Monday.

Dhanush’s co-star Sai Pallavi also tweeted: “Thank you all for owning Rowdy baby. 1 Billion love and counting.”

Meanwhile, the day turned out to be more special as it also marks the ninth anniversary of his widely popular song, “Why this kolaveri di?”.

Dhanush’s “Why This Kolaveri Di?” had released in 2011 and connected with the masses for its fun, and catchy lyrics in Tamil and English.

Back in 2019, the song ended being YouTube’s top trending music video in India. The song is a part of the soundtrack of the Tamil film “Maari 2”.

Looking at the year gone by, YouTube has unveiled the top videos of 2019 via YouTube Rewind.

While “Rowdy baby” grabbed the first position of YouTube Top Trending Music Videos in India, “Vaaste” by Dhvani Bhanushali and Nikhil D got the second spot.

Singers Arijit Singh and Asees Kaur’s “Ve maahi” picturised on Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra for the film “Kesari”, “Dheeme dheeme”, “Pachtaoge” and “O Saki Saki” also made it to the list.

