A few weeks ago, the result of Johnny Depp Vs The Sun’s legal battle came out. His ex-wife Amber Heard has given testimony in the court against the actor. Sadly, Depp lost the case as he didn’t succeed in proving his side well. A few days after the result, Depp announced that after Warner Bros’ request, he resigned from playing Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts franchise.

His resignation didn’t go down well with a lot of people. Amber, who is also a part of Warner Bros’ Aquaman 2 is still a part of the DC movie. A lot of netizens have started a petition to fire the actress from the movie as believe she mistreated and abused him. Now, looks like WB Studios have found a way to not pay heed to these discussions.

It’s quite obvious that both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s co-stars will be asked about the case, especially the ones working with WB. Hence, the actors who worked for WB are banned from talking about either of them.

As reported by The Geek Buzz, a source revealed, “The studio has, in effect, gag orders, strict rules regarding speaking out about ongoing legal cases that could affect the studio and this really isn’t any different than rules in place at any corporation. Ms. Heard has her allies at Warner just as Mr. Depp does but only one of them has suffered a legal setback. Once next year’s defamation trial in Virginia is over, and all parties have settled the various counter-suits filed, the gag order will be relaxed some. Expect their co-stars to be a little more forthcoming.”

A few days ago, Johnny Depp‘s Fantastic Beasts co-star Jude Law had reacted to his resignation. The actor, who plays young Albus Dumbledore had said that it’s the studios and company that make the big decisions and you have to go along. It seems like Warner Bros banned the actors from talking about Depp and Amber Heard after this.

What do you have to say about these latest speculations? Do let us know your views on it in the comments section below.

