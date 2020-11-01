Halloween 2020: Gigi Hadid Shares A Family Frame With Zayn Malik & Their Lil Munchkin; BRB, We’re Crying!

Just a few weeks ago Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their little baby girl. While the couple gave us a glimpse of the little one via the announcement that she’s here, but largely the little one was kept away from the spotlight. However, now the model has decided to give fans a look at their happy family on the occasion of Halloween 2020.

Gigi on Sunday took to Instagram and shared the first family photo, wherein we can see the model, former One Direction singer and baby ZiGi in the same frame dressed up for the occasion. Zayn has also channelled his love for Harry Potter.

Gigi Hadid, who shared the family picture on her Insta story, looked like she was out of a virtual game in her blue ensemble. While Zayn Malik dressed up in a white shirt, green tie to denote the house of Slytherin and a black sweater over it. However, it was baby ZiGi that took the limelight.

The little munchkin was comfortable in her dad’s arms while he gazed at her adorably. Even Gigi couldn’t take her eyes off as she clicked the picture. The model opted to cover the baby’s face with a Hulk gif while she sported a green and black crochet hat. She added a Hulk hand emoji to complete the little one’s digital Halloween costume.

Check out the pics below:

Meanwhile, US Weekly reported that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s relationship has been growing stronger and better ever since the arrival for their baby girl. Moreover, the model has since embraced motherhood completely and is enjoying every second with her baby. An insider also said to the publication that Gigi has been “turning down business opportunities so that she can spend the first year with her baby.” Zayn has also been hands-on with the baby.

Last month, Zayn had released his new music video Better that showed us a hint at his romance with Gigi Hadid. His latest track talks about second chances and finding out way back to love, thereby giving us a hint that he is giving his romance with the supermodel one more chance.

He sings, “It hurt so bad that I didn’t when you asked for more, Your dad probably loves me more than he ever did now, ‘Cause I finally got out, yeah, we finally knocked down.”

