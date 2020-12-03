Harry Styles is currently shooting for his upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling opposite Florence Pugh in Palm Springs. Directed by Olivia Wilde, the film also stars Chris Pine and Gemma Chan in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

The movie is based in the retro fantasy era and revolves around a couple who is unhappy in marriage.

Advertisement

According to Collider, Harry Styles’ character Jack Harbour in the film is keeping a secret from his wife, played by Florence Pugh who happens to be unhappy in the marriage. Although these are just mere rumours and there’s no official confirmation to the storyline of the film.

In the new stills, Florence is dressed in a floral robe from the 50s and Harry can be seen wearing a stylish suit and heading towards a vintage car. Take a look at the pictures here:

the stars of don’t worry darling: harry styles florence pugh

grammy oscar

nominee nominee pic.twitter.com/nsyWnzv0vd — kris (@VlNTAGECAROLINA) December 2, 2020 Harry and Florence Pugh on set of Don’t Worry Darling today! pic.twitter.com/0MMs0BTIl9 — HS Media (@MediasHarry) December 2, 2020

We just can’t wait for the film to release.

Also a while ago, pictures of Harry Styles and Florence Pugh went viral on the internet where they were busy in some conversation between the shoot. The set up is that of a very grand party. Harry can be seen dressed in a crisp tuxedo looking his dapper self. While Pugh can be seen rocking a baby pink gown with a retro hairdo giving the perfect period vibes that the film wants.

Not just that, the surrounding in the viral picture suggests that the cast and crew are taking necessary precautions and following the guidelines. Extras can be seen wearing their masks when the cameras aren’t rolling.

Jack and Alice on the set of #DontWorryDarling pic.twitter.com/QkPOkpWqZY — DON’T WORRY DARLING SPOILERS (@DWDspoilers) November 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde recently in an interview, revealed how Harry Styles stepping in Don’t Worry Darling called for a celebration for her. “We knew that he has a real appreciation for fashion and style. And this movie is incredibly stylistic. It’s very heightened and opulent, and I’m really grateful that he is so enthusiastic about that element of the process — some actors just don’t care,” Wilde said while talking to Vogue.

What do you think of these stills of Harry Styles and Florence Pugh from Don’t Worry Darling? Tell us in the comment section below.

Must Read: ‘Blue Denim’ Actor Warren Berlinger Passes Away At 83



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube