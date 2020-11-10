Dancing with the Stars season 29 host, Tyra Banks, is not new to controversies. The host has often been called out on social media for her hosting skills on the dance reality show. But during this week’s icons night special, she had been trolled and slammed on Twitter for wearing an outfit inspired by Jennifer Lopez’s 2000 Grammy Awards Versace ensemble.

Banks took to her Instagram story and shared videos of herself unwrapping a Versace box containing a copy of the iconic dress. The 46-year-old kept in sync with the week’s theme and dressed up in a similar outfit to the iconic dress.

Dancing With The Stars took their official Instagram handle and shared a video that also features on Tyra Banks’ Insta story. In it, the host of the dancing reality show is in a knock off green patterned dresses resembling the 2000 piece. They captioned the video, “#IconsNight is live now on ABC! Which icon is @tyrabanks channeling tonight? Guess in the comments! #DWTS”

While Jennifer Lopez’s outfit featured a plunging neckline (that ended below her navel), Tyra’s was much more decent. While her neckline was ago deep, it wasn’t too much. Check out this video of Tyra Banks hosting the show this week.

Slamming Tyra Banks for copying Jennifer Lopez’s iconic Grammy look, one fan of Dancing With The Stars wrote, “I would love for Tyra to never disrespect JLO like that again #DWTS” Another user tweeted, “Oh Tyra…J No!” This tweet came along with a picture meme featuring the text ‘When you order online’ on JLo and ‘When it arrives’ on Tyra.

Another commented, “#TyraBanks is so cringey. Loudly crying face #dwts” A fan of DWTS took to the social platform writing, “Is tyra dressed as knock off jlo for icon night?” One user tweeted, “Not Tyra in this JLo Versace-lookin’ dress Skull #DWTS”

Talking about last night’s episode of Dancing with the stars season 29, Backstreet Boy’s AJ McLean and his pro partner, Cheryl Burke were eliminated. The duo earned 23 points for their Viennese Waltz performance to Queen’s Somebody To Love. The pair paid tribute to Freddie Mercury during the show’s iconic week.

