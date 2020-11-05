We all know that the Hemsworth siblings share a close-knit bond. Their social media posts scream brotherhood. Fans love to see the chemistry between Liam Hemsworth, Luke Hemsworth and Chris Hemsworth. They keep on pulling each other’s leg on social media, and we are here to give you all a recent example of the same.

Given that the Hemsworth brothers are based in Australia, we’ve seen the trio along with their families spending quality time together during vacations and even simple get-togethers. The quarantine period, especially, has brought the brothers even closer than ever before, and we’ve all been getting major sibling goals from the handsome men.

Luke Hemsworth, the eldest of the siblings, celebrates his 40th birthday today, i.e. November 5, 2020. The Westworld star got the cutest and the wittiest wish from his youngest brother Liam Hemsworth on Instagram which included a selfie with Chris Hemsworth. In the photo shared, you see Liam taking the selfie with a gummy smile with Chris in the background while the birthday boy is in front and centre laughing his heart out. It’s hard to go unnoticed that the Thor: Love and Thunder star is raising his middle finger while half of his face is cropped.

“Happy 40th birthday @hemsworthluke! You’ve been a wonderful brother all these years. I’ve taught you well…the rest is up to u. Love ya, Luke,” Liam Hemsworth wrote as his birthday caption. Not leaving the opportunity to troll his brother, Luke Hemsworth quipped in the comments section, “Thanks @liamhemsworth you’ll always be the little brother whos best at crying! Love ya forever.” Check out their posts below:

Well, isn’t this what we all do with our siblings? Making fun of each other and pulling each other’s leg? Anyway, we are in love with these three handsome brothers, and we are sure that fans cannot get enough of them.

But, going by Luke Hemsworth’s comments, do you really think Liam Hemsworth is a cry baby? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

