Ariana Grande's 'Positions' Album Is OUT & It's Just Too Good To Be True!

Singer and songwriter Ariana Grande released her new album Positions, which she had announced on mid-October. The new album marks as her sixth studio album and gave fans plenty to be excited about. A title track with a new music video was released last week.

Grande’s new album positions consist of 14-track that includes collaborations from Doja Cat (“motive”), The Weeknd (“off the table”), and Ty Dolla $ign (“safety net”). The songstress had also shared an Instagram post ahead of the album’s release, wherein she counts her two collabs as her favourite songs on the album.

Ariana Grande released a title track of the album earlier this month with a music video, wherein she appeared as a perfectly polished president. In the video, she also addresses the public, takes counsel from her mom, awards medals of honour and walks her dogs on the White House lawn. After the song was released, fans seemed to be divided on speculating that the song was about former boyfriend Pete Davidson and her current flame Dalton Gomez.

Some fans believe that the song takes a slight dig at her Pete Davidson. In the song, Grande sings, “Heaven sent you to me. I’m just hoping I don’t repeat history.” However, the singer’s cadence breaks down the word “repeat” as individual syllables which sound like “re” and “peat.” Taking this as a cue, fans began to speculate that the reference “Pete” and their failed whirlwind romance.

Grande and Davidson got engaged in June 2018 following a few weeks of dating. However, the two called off their engagement four months later.

Earlier this year, Ariana Grande collaborated with Lady Gaga on “Rain on Me,” from album Chromatica. The album was released in May this year. The two had also performed the song together at MTV’s Video Music Awards in August. It was reportedly part of a Chromatica medley at the ceremony. Furthermore, the song even won Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, and Best Cinematography.

Ariana also collaborated with Justin Bieber for a song “Stuck with U” which won Best Music Video from Home.

