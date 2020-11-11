Diwali 2020 is around the corner and we are all so occupied with everything else, that we haven’t got the time to decide on our festive outfits yet. What if we tell you, we have got you sorted? No kidding there. From Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh, we take a look at your favourite B-Town couples’ ethnic looks, which can be your fashion inspiration this festive season.

Diwali in India is the biggest festival and is also called the festival of lights. With diyas, candles and lights, wouldn’t we also want to stand out in the crowd with our outfit choices as well?

So today we bring you the hottest B-Town celebrities to take fashion inspiration from this Diwali 2020.

Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli wore this outfit last Diwali. Their attires were designed by Sabyasachi and the duo looked super elegant in the same. The bohemian looking multi-hued lehenga had detailed work on it. The Zero actress had paired the dress with statement jewellery, smokey eyes and nude lips.

If you are looking for something elegant yet fashionable this Diwali, this might just be the right choice for you. Virat, on the other hand, wore a white ensemble with a matching Nehru jacket.

Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wore this outfit for their wedding reception in Bengaluru. The saree that the Tamasha actress wore was from a heritage store, Adyava, a private label of The House of Angadi. It took 60 days for them to finish this saree and it looked beautiful as ever.

Deepika accessorised the saree with Sabyasachi’s emerald jewellery along with a pearl choker. For makeup, the Padmaavat actress kept her signature glam with soft-smokey eyes, red lips and finished the look with sindoor (vermillion). Ranveer, on the other hand, wore an all-black embroidered sherwani and complimented his wife perfectly. If you’re looking for a royal outfit in Diwali 2020, this would be a match made in heaven for you.

Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wore this outfit last Diwali. The Baywatch actresses’ ensemble was by Sabyasachi and looked pretty for a small family gathering. It’s true that one can never go wrong with floral prints, or do they? Nah…

Priyanka accessorised her saree with heavy chandbali’s and dewy makeup with blushed cheeks and red lips. Nick, on the other hand, wore a white cotton shirt with olive green jogger pants. Quite a chic look, no? Now, if you’re still confused about what to wear this Diwali, we would suggest going with this one. Easy, breezy and fancy!

Sonam Kapoor – Anand Ahuja:

Anything that has chikan work on it is my ultimate favourite, no matter what. Sonam Kapoor had uploaded a ‘husband appreciation post’ where she wore this beautiful ivory lehenga by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. The picture was from Isha Ambani’s engagement at Lake Como, Italy, and they both looked super stylish in the photo.

The Neerja actress accessorised the look with polki necklace and chandbali earrings, accompanied by soft makeup and a messy bun. Anand Ahuja, on the other hand, wore a black Nehru jacket with white straight pants. Now if you’re looking for something regal this Diwali, without a doubt, pick this outfit and thank us later!

Kareena Kapoor Khan – Saif Ali Khan

The Pataudi couple of Bollywood wore this outfit in 2019. The Tashan actress picked a light-weight lehenga by Good Earth’s collection ‘Sindhu’. Kareena Kapoor Khan accessorised her blue lehenga with a beautiful neckpiece and gold earrings.

Kareena completed her look with smokey eyes, beachy wave hairdo and a bindi. That bindi gracefully added the subtle glam to finish the look, and totally stole the show for us. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, wore a matching coloured sherwani with a Nehru Jacket and looked dapper in the outfit. Now, if you’re looking for something light to wear, we would suggest you go with this sparkly outfit this festive season.

So, which Bollywood couple are you taking fashion notes from in Diwali 2020? Tell us in the comments below.

