Coolie No. 1 trailer is here, and it’s time to know what you guys think about the same. Led by Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, the trailer has been received with a mixed response on the social media for various reasons. But, with Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’, we give you guys an opportunity to put that buzz into numbers to judge.

Directed by David Dhawan, the film is a rendition of Govinda-Karisma Kapoor’s 1995 family comedy. It also features Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav amongst others and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

How much did you like the trailer of Coolie No. 1?

Coolie No. 1 New Poster Ft. Varun Dhawan & Sara Ali Khan On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre? Vote Now!

Coolie No. 1 starring Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films. Finally, after being on a standstill due to the pandemic, the makers opted for a digital release. The film now releases on December 25 this year, and the makers announced this with a new quirky poster. The poster has made it to Koimoi’s exclusive How’s The Hype? Today. Scroll down to know more and also, do not forget to vote.

The new poster feature Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. But there is a twist. The poster has 5 Varuns, yes 5. The actor can be seen in 5 different avatars looking as quirky as possible. On the contrary, Sara Ali Khan is raising the glamour quotient with her Marathi mulgi look. Check the poster below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Cooli No. 1 is a remake of the yesteryear hit that starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The film is being directed by David Dhawan who is also the man behind the original. Trailer for the film drops tomorrow.

Coolie No. 1 Still Ft. Varun Dhawan & Sara Ali Khan On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre? Vote Now!

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No. 1, which is an adaptation of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s 1995 released film with the same name, is an exciting project for many reasons. The film marks Varun’s reunion with his father David Dhawan, who will direct the film and also marks his first film with Sara.

The makers of the film have kept the audience excitement ever since they announced the film and now have released a new still from the film as well. The still features Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan in a wedding avatar. The two actors can be seen dressed in white wedding clothes where Varun has picked up Sara in his arms.

Check out the still here:

Naye saal pe naya photo toh banta hai na… Aa raha hoon apni heroine ko lekar! #CoolieNo1 MAY1st ko #labourday pic.twitter.com/hlfhSfO86X — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 2, 2020

This quirky, happy still has now made it to Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’ section. In this section, you will tell us how much did you like the still from the film by voting on a pole.

So go ahead and share your views on the Coolie No. 1 still by casting your vote below.

Coolie No. 1 Posters On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

Finally, after months of talks, the first look posters of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1 came out this week. The movie marks filmmaker David Dhawan’s 45th outing as a director. It’s an official adaptation of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer Coolie No. 1.

The first look posters suggest that the makers have successfully given a modern touch to the old classic. The first poster solely featured Varun Dhawan in Coolie’s look, donning Gandhi Topi, red shirt and Pyjama with a pair of Kolhapuri chappal. And we must say the actor is totally killing it in the desi avatar.

https://twitter.com/Varun_dvn/status/1160772226821632000/photo/1

Coming to the second poster, it features the leading lady of the movie, Sara Ali Khan with Varun. The newbie looks extremely stylish and flamboyant, getting cosy with Varun.

Directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No. 1 is slated to release on 1st May 2020.

In case you liked the posters or not, please share you valuable feedback by rating them in the poll below.

