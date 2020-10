Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal has urged everyone to mask up amid the pandemic.

In an Instagram picture Vicky posted on Friday, he is seen with his face covered with a cloth and a cap.

Alongside the image, Vicky wrote: “#Maskup”.



The actor recently treated his fans with a picture showcasing his pumped-up biceps. In the monochrome picture that Vicky shared on Instagram, the actor sits on a bench in the gym. He looks away from the camera and flaunts big biceps. He is dressed in a sleeveless vest, basketball shorts paired and a baseball cap.



The National Award-winning star was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh’s “Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship“. He will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s “Sardar Udham Singh“, where he plays the titular revolutionary.

Vicky will also be seen sharing screen space with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar in an untitled project.

Earlier this year, Vicky Kaushal had finally broken his silence over rumours of an affair with Bollywood scorcher Katrina Kaif. He insists there is no truth to all the unconfirmed stories that have been doing the rounds of the media over the past few months.

“I don’t feel there is any scope of clarification. I have been very open about my personal life because I cannot lie,” the website filmbeat.com quoted Vicky as saying, in a recent interview to an entertainment portal.

The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor further added, “There is no story at all.”

Katrina had reacted similarly a few months back, during an interview, according to filmbeat.com. “These rumours are part and parcel of our life. Now I have that maturity to understand all that matters is the work that you do. That’s what will make you sustain, that’s what the audience love you for or judge you on. All the rest just comes and goes as these are part of the job. We chose to come into the spotlight. There are a lot of people who hate to come into spotlight. But that is the nature of being an actor, you have to accept and make peace with public speculation. Some days it will be truthful, some days not truthful,” the actress had said.

Rumours have lately been flying about the duo because they have been spotted together on several occasions including a few big-ticket parties and dos, besides public events.

