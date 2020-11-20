Tiger admits he has become 'rusty' with flying kicks

Bollywood action star and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff feels he has become rusty with his favourite move — the flying kick.

Tiger posted a video on Instagram where he is seen practising the move. He manages to get it right only once out of four times.

“You know your rusty af when you nail your fav move only 1/4 times #needabiggertarget,” Tiger captioned the video, in which he sports a grey and white ensemble.

Tiger keeps sharing videos of his martial arts practice and gym workouts on social media.

Tiger Shroff on Thursday teased fans with a photograph that shows him standing in a pool wearing yellow shorts that he called hotpants. The actor, who is currently in the Maldives, shared beautiful photographs from a pool.

“Pls excuse the yellow hot pants. Either I’ve grown or my shorts have shrunk this lockdown,” Tiger wrote along with his photos cracking a joke on the size of his shorts.

While the actor wore yellow hot pants, he kept his upper body bare to flaunt his chiselled body.

On the work front, Tiger is gearing up for his just-announced film “Ganapath“. The actor will be revisiting his tough and rugged avatar for the action film set in a post-pandemic dystopian era. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is expected to go on floors by mid-2021.

Meanwhile, Tiger will soon start working on the action drama “Baaghi 4“, as well as the sequel to his debut film, “Heropanti“. He will be shooting across 25 countries in all for the two films. The shooting of “Heropanti 2” is expected to start in December.

“Baaghi 4” will be directed by choreographer-filmmaker Ahmed Khan, who earlier helmed “Baaghi” and “Baaghi 3“.

Tiger Shroff has hit it right at the bull’s eye every time he has done something new. During the lockdown when almost everyone lost the will to be productive, the actor has ventured into new beginnings.

