Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh is having a blast while in the Maldives. Don’t believe us? Just have a look at her Instagram handle and see the stunning pictures she is sharing.

While she has earlier shared pictures enjoying the sun, sand and water in bikinis, the actress has now busy with something else. The actress shared a picture on Instagram calling herself a water freak.

In the picture, Rakul Preet Singh is seen enjoying (we hope she is) herself on a flyboard. She captioned the post, “Fall 7 times, stand up 8.. just that here I fell 70 times #flyboard #waterfreak”

At the time of going, this picture Rakul Preet Singh had way over 105K likes. How we wish we could be there enjoying such a vacation too.

On the work front, Rakul will soon feature in director Kaashive Nair’s untitled saga. Set in 1947, the film reportedly also stars John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari. The actress will also feature in Mayday co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. She will begin the shooting the film in mid-December in Hyderabad.

Announcing her joining the thriller drama, Rakul Preet Singh wrote on Twitter, “Can’t express how thrilled I am to be on board ( literally ) as a copilot in #MAYDAY. It’s a dream come true to work with @SrBachchan sir. @ajaydevgn thankyouuu and preparing for takeoff.”

