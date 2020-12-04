Bollywood actress Preity Zinta on Thursday shared a photo of the empty streets of Los Angeles as the city goes into lockdown ahead of Christmas.

Preity, who is currently in the city, shared a selfie with husband Gene Goodenough on her verified Instagram account. In the selfie, Preity and Gene wear masks. The empty streets of Los Angeles can be seen in the background, lit up and decorated for Christmas.

“The streets are empty again as LA goes into another 3 week lockdown. I cannot believe this is happening again. Take care everyone. Stay safe everyone and plsss wear your masks,” shared Preity Zinta on Instagram advising everyone to stay safe amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Preity Zinta recently shared a post on the occasion of Thanksgiving Day calling it a rough year. “Happy Thanksgiving to all of you who celebrate. So much to be grateful for this year. I know it’s been a rough year for a lot of people so keeping them all in our prayers and being grateful and thankful for having a roof over our head, food on our table and family to share it with,” the actress had posted on Instagram.

