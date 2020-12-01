Kajol: March to November was just a 15 minute thing

Actress Kajol feels almost the entire year, from March to November, felt like a time span of just 15 minutes owing to Covid lockdown that paralysed normal life for most of the year.

“It felt like march — november was just a 15 min thing… #just2020things #ItsDecember,” Kajol wrote expressing her mind on her verified Instagram account on Tuesday.

﻿

Reflecting a similar thought, Mirzapur actress Shriya Pilgaonkar shared on Instagram: “Sabr aur Shukr (patience and thankfulness). Last month of 2020. Hello December. Let’s end this on a good note, shall we !?!”

﻿

Kajol recently also updated fans about her upcoming roster. She said her next, Tribhanga, will hopefully release in January, and she might have another announcement to make in February 2021.

“My next film ‘Tribhanga’ is hopefully coming out in January. It is a really interesting story about three women. I had a great time doing the film,” she said during an Instagram live session.

The film is directed by actress Renuka Shahane, and also stars Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

“Renuka is a fabulous director. So I am looking forward to you all watching it,” said Kajol, who also asked her 11 million followers to share their feedback after watching the film, to be released digitally.

Kajol said she hasn’t taken up a new film, but is tentatively looking at stuff. “Hopefully, I will have something to tell you guys by February. Look forward to it,” said the actress, who was last seen on the big screen in this year’s historical action blockbuster “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior”, co-starring her husband Ajay Devgn.

