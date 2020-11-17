Model-actor Poonam Pandey has been in the news lately for all that happened on her latest trip to Goa. But it turns out today she is making headlines for something else. Amid all the controversy, it was recently reported that Pandey is expecting her first child. The speculation even had a doctor confirming it, now Poonam herself has opened up on the same and below is all you need to know. Read on.

Poonam Pandey tied the knot with her boyfriend Sam Bombay recently. The two grabbed all the possible limelight with their wedding pictures. Most recently the grapevine had that Pandey is expecting her first child with Bombay and she is six weeks pregnant. Reports also have that Doctor Warka R. Prabhugaonkar is consulted by Pandey, and the former has confirmed the news too.

The speculation for sure left Poonam Pandey fans excited. But putting an end to the speculation now is Pandey herself. Talking to SpotboyE, Poonam said that if there is something of that sorts, she will be confirming it herself.

When the portal approached her, Poonam Pandey said, “If anything is true, I’ll confirm myself.”

Meanwhile, Poonam and Sam Bombay were in controversy recently for the Nasha actor’s n*ked shoot on a beach. Women’s wing of Goa Forward Party had allegedly filed a complaint against Poonam Pandey for promoting obscenity and putting up the same video on social media. Later the police even detained them for trespassing and shooting vulgar video. The two were even arrested.

We saw them walk out on bail the same day but were under strict guidelines. The two were not allowed to leave Goa. But as per the latest update, the court has allowed them to fly back to Mumbai. The couple came back to the city on November 13.

