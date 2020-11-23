Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is getting bigger by the day. Earlier this month, Koimoi had exclusively reported that Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh has reunited with Bhansali for the Alia Bhatt starrer. Sarbh plays a journalist in the film. We now have another big update from the period-drama.

Huma Qureshi will be making a special appearance in the film. Yes, you read that right. Huma is the latest entrant in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She enters the film at a very important juncture, and will start shooting for her parts from tomorrow.

“Huma will appear in a Qawwali dance sequence and has been preparing for her scenes for a while now. An interesting set has been erected for this sequence, which will be shot for over a period of 4 to 5 days. Huma and Sanjay are quite excited about this special number,” informs a source close to the development.

However, it is yet unclear if Alia Bhatt too will feature in these sequences. Alia started shooting for the film on September 24, and is expected to wrap up by January. Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on a chapter from acclaimed author Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Alia Bhatt’s first look as Gangubai was unveiled earlier this year, and was well received. However, there were some who weren’t very impressed with the actress’s look.

Speaking about the same Hussain Zaidi had told Koimoi, “You know, this is the problem, people form their decisions with the very first look itself. Whoever has read Gangubai Kathiawadi’s story in Mafia Queens Of Mumbai, knows that her journey begins when she was 17 till she turned 70. So this is not the only look you will see Alia will be donning. There will be various shades in her personality. So that first look was from Gangubai’s early days and was released just for the sake of a poster. Based on that, people cannot decide and form conclusions.”

Meanwhile, Huma will next be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Bell Bottom. The cast and crew recently returned from the UK after completing major portions of the film. Are you excited to see Huma in Gangubai Kathiawadi? Let us know in the comment section below.

