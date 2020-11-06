Nikhil Dwivedi is currently on cloud nine. The actor was last seen in Scam 1992 which turned out to be the highest-rated Indian series on IMDb. Previously, the Dabangg 3 producer also announced that he will be making a film starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Sanjay Leela Bhansali was said to be directing the film. But it seems that now remains just another dream.

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with Nikhil. We spoke to the actor-producer in length about Scam 1992, Dabangg 3 and so much more. Amidst other things, we asked him on an update about the Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan film.

To this, Nikhil Dwivedi replied, “I think I just had a fantasy and that fantasy was killed very fast and very soon because it couldn’t work out in any form. So, we’ll just leave it at that.”

Well, we’re sure that is going to break a lot of hearts of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan as well as Sanjay Leela Bhansali fans.

We also asked Nikhil Dwivedi if he has any plans to reunite with Salman in the near future again. “You are never in talks with Salman Khan. You just wait outside Galaxy apartment in a long cue – waiting and hoping that he will say yes to you. We have gone back into the cue,” responded the Dabangg 3 producer.

But has he approached Salman Khan with any project? “No, not immediately! With him, if there is something that is suitable for him, I will just take it immediately. He’s always kind enough to grant knowledge. It’s like that with him,” concluded Nikhil.

For all the SRK and Sallu Bhai fans being disappointed, there still remains a ray of hope. It is rumoured that Salman may do a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan. But there remains no official confirmation to the same as well.

