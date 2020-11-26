Actor Varun Dhawan has urged everyone to be safe amid the ongoing Covid pandemic. In a new video Varun posted on Instagram stories, he is seen travelling in a car. He sits on the backseat wearing a mask.

“Be safe work safe,” he captioned the video.

Varun is currently busy promoting his upcoming film “Coolie No. 1“. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan.

The film is directed by Varun’s father David Dhawan. The film is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor original the director made in 1995. In the remake, Varun and Sara reprise the lead roles.

It’s a known fact that exhibitors all over India are in deep distress right now. Due to the lockdown, they faced huge losses and the situation worsened when even after the re-opening of cinemas, no new big film released. In this state, a lot of single-screen have shutdown permanently and others are on the verge of shutting down. But it seems like David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 has come to the rescue.

According to reports Coolie No. 1, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, may have a hybrid release i.e. Digital + Theatrical simultaneously. Though multiplexes have already ruled out this idea, reportedly single screen owners don’t mind it.

As per Bollywood Hungama report, “The single screen owners feel that there is no better film than a comedy like Coolie No. 1 to release in cinema halls and get the audiences back in big numbers. While the multiplex associations have put their foot down, the single screen associations are more than happy to screen the film at their property considering the fact that their audience does not have access to the OTT platforms. All the stakeholders – Amazon Prime, Vashu Bhagnani, and Dhawan’s – have shown keen interest in the idea of a hybrid release and are currently exploring the terms and conditions for the release. The final call will be taken by the end of this month.”

