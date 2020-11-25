Actress Bidita Bag, who has been part of Bollywood films like X: Past Is Present, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, The Sholay Girl and more, calls herself a Manist. The actress believes the world would be a beautiful place if men and women start understanding and supporting each other more.

Not only does she calls herself a Manist, the actress also said that she likes to participate in the No Shave November movement. She revealed that her Instagram account bears testimony to the fact.

Bidita Bag told IANS, “I understand men very well. I call myself a Manist. I believe men should be feminists and women should support men. Then automatically the world will become a better place! We don’t have to do social awareness campaigns and protests for equality.”

Talking about liking to participate in the No Shave November Movement, Bidita Bag said, “I also post during No Shave November. I look handsome with a beard and moustache at times. This year I could not shoot in moustache and beard because of Covid, but every year I do it.”

Bidita recalls the times when she was wished by men on International Men’s Day, which is celebrated on November 19 every year. This happened not just once but on multiple occasions.

“This happened with me many times. First with the guy who was my boyfriend. I was always a tomboy, so before we started dating, I wished him Happy Men’s Day. And because he considered me his buddy, he wished me same to you! Later it happened at gyms. Boys I admired started calling me bro. Few guys even call me their Bhai… Karan Arjun types!” Bidita Bag laughed.

Bidita Bag will next be seen in the film “Fauji Calling”, which is expected to release early next year on an OTT platform. Written and directed by Aaryaan Saxena, the film also features Sharman Joshi, Ranjha Vikram Singh, Mugdha Godse and Zarina Wahab.

