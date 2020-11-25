There is a lot of drama happening inside the Bigg Boss 14. But there’s one common thing that’s bothering everyone inside – the house being haunted. Well, we aren’t saying that. It’s the contestants who believe that something creepy is there inside the house. In the latest episodes, Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Rubina Dilaik and others were seen discussing it.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time contestants have felt the house is haunted. In every season, the respective housemates have sensed it. However, it was never addressed to Salman Khan probably because it was just misunderstanding.

Advertisement

Now, talking about what happened with Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, it was a gas incident. As reported by TOI, before going off to sleep, Khan notices that the gas is on. Pavitra asks him if she kept it on, and this irks him. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant doing anything and even takes his mother’s promise.

On the next day, contestants gather and discuss the spooky incident that happened last night. Pavitra tells her fellow Bigg Boss 14 participants about the gas incident that she and Eijaz Khan witnessed. That’s when Rubina Dilaik talks about having trouble sleeping in the house. Nikki Tamboli reveals that she saw a black figure like something near the house’s couch. Abhinav Shukla backed her and said that he also saw something black in colour, passing near the couch of the living area. That’s when Pavitra Punia makes a shocking revelation.

Pavitra tells the housemates that when she and Eijaz were in the garden area at night, someone slapped her on the neck. After getting slapped, her body froze, and she started crying out of pain. Except for Nikki Tamboli and Kavita Kaushik, everyone believed the actress. The duo started laughing at her. It annoyed Punia a lot.

Well, we wonder if Salman Khan will address this in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode or not.

Do you think Bigg Boss 14 house must be haunted? Do let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Mirzapur 2 Fame Priyanshu Painyuli AKA Robbin Is Marrying His Longtime GF & We’re Like “Chalo, Ye Bhi Thik Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube