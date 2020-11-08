Actress Gauahar Khan, who took home the Bigg Boss 7 trophy in 2013, was part of Bigg Boss 14 as a toofani seniors this year along with Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla. Even after bidding adieu to the show after a 2-week stay, she is an ardent follower of the show.

The ex-winner of the Bigg Boss, recently took to Twitter and praised current contestant Rahul Vaidya. In her tweet she called him one of the true solo performers in the ongoing season of the reality TV show.

Gauahar Khan tweeted, “Rahul killing it! Truly a solo player! lovely performance.”

Rahul killing it ! Truly a solo player ! 👌🏻 lovely performance — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 7, 2020

For the unversed, in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya was seen giving a solo performance on the song ‘I am the best’ from the Shah Rukh Khan-Juhi CHawla starter Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani.

Not only Gauahar Khan, but many fans also hailed Rahul Vaidya’s performance. One user wrote, “It was so nice to see #RahulVaidya solo dance amongst all the couples dancing. Sole warrior! His performance was fantastic, I can’t stop gushing.” Another tweeted, “Rahul’s dance performance was the BEST! My heart is so happy. Total hero vibes! Yes buddy, you are the best.”

In other news, Gauahar Khan will soon be tying the knot to longtime boyfriend Zaid Darbar. As per recent reports, the couple was initially planning to get married on December 22. However, they are now planning to begin the pre-wedding festivities from that date and will exchange vows on December 25. As per the reports we hear, only close friends and family members will be a part of the wedding amid the on-going pandemic.

